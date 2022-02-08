Kiev awaits signals brought by Macron from Moscow, open for dialogue, top diplomat says

KIEV, February 8. /TASS/. Ukraine eagerly awaits signals that French President Emmanuel Macron will convey in Kiev on Tuesday following his earlier visit to Moscow and is open for diplomatic dialogue, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"We are eagerly waiting for signals that Mr. Macron brought from Moscow. We are open for dialogue, we are constructive and seek diplomatic solutions," he said. However, the Ukrainian top diplomat emphasized that Ukraine does not intend to cross its red lines in the issue of settling the conflict in the eastern part of the country. "Nobody can force us to cross our red lines," he added.

In particular, earlier Kuleba ruled out granting special status to Donbass that is provided for in the Minsk Accords.

On Monday, the French leader visited Moscow and on Tuesday, he arrived in Kiev to hold talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. At a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, he vowed to raise the issue of implementing the Minsk Accords during discussions in Kiev. The French president stressed several times that the provisions of this document should be strictly followed. That said, the progress should be secured within the framework of the Normandy format with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany.

Macron also promised to convey to the Ukrainian leader the main points of discussing guarantees in the sphere of security and ensuring stability in Europe with Moscow. After the conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Macron intends to exchange opinions with Putin again in a phone conversation.