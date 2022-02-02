US ready to discuss with Russia inspection of NATO’s air defense bases in Poland, Romania

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Washington has notified Moscow about its readiness to discuss Russia’s inspection of NATO’s bases in Poland and Romania on the issue of an alleged deployment of Tomahawk intermediate-range cruise missiles, Bloomberg’s reporter Jennifer Jacobs announced on her Twitter account.

"US told Kremlin it's willing to discuss giving Russia a way to verify there aren’t Tomahawk cruise missiles stationed at NATO bases in Romania and Poland — on condition Russia shares similar info on certain bases in Russia," Jacobs Tweeted citing her unnamed sources.

Bloomberg reported citing a source familiar with the matter that the US proposal for talks on the inspection of NATO air defense bases in Europe was aimed to disperse Russia’s concerns that the Aegis Ashore missile-defense systems can be used to fire Tomahawks, because launchers are used to fire both types of weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that "… ABM [anti-ballistic missile] launchers are based in Romania and are being created in Poland, if not already created."

The Russian leader pointed out that MK-41 launchers stationed in those countries can have Tomahawk strike systems mounted on them. These strike systems can cover thousands of kilometers of Russian territory, he stressed. "Isn’t it a threat to us?" Putin said.