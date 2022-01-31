China sees no threat to int’l security in situation around Ukraine — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, January 31. /TASS/. China sees no threat to international peace and security from the current situation around Ukraine, China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday.

"China cannot share this point of view," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation around Ukraine, which was called by the United States after it claimed that the situation around Ukraine is a threat to international peace and security.

"Russia has repeatedly said that it has no plans of unleashing any combat operations," the Chinese diplomat said. "And Ukraine gave it to understand that it doesn’t need a war. What is the main concern to insist that a war is possible? What we need now is quiet rather than megaphone diplomacy.".