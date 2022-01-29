No need for international investigation into Kazakhstan riots - President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN, January 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev does not think it necessary to conduct an international investigation into the mass riots in Kazakhstan in January, he said in a televised interview with the national channel Khabar-24, broadcast on Saturday.

"As for the international probe into the events in Kazakhstan, I do not think that such an investigation is needed. We can handle it on our own. We have honest and impartial people who will chair public commissions. Neither my administration nor I took part in creating these commissions. They have freely decided to establish such institutions," Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh president, the resolution on Kazakhstan, which was recently passed by the European Parliament, is absolutely biased, premature and dictated by lobbyists.