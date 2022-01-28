Talks on North Korea impossible as long as US seeks regime change, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. If the United States and its allies continue to pursue regime change in North Korea, there is going to be no dialogue on the Korean Peninsula’s nuclear issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with TASS.

He pointed out that the six-party talks were the best platform to search for a comprehensive solution to the situation on the Korean Peninsula. "However, in terms of efforts to end the deadlock in the diplomatic process, it is the content and not the form that matters, that is, the common understanding of the agenda and the ultimate goal. If the Americans and their allies want to hold talks on North Korea’s unconditional unilateral disarmament with a view to changing the regime in the country in the future, there is going to be no dialogue," the diplomat cautioned.

"But if the Biden administration is indeed committed to the Singapore [Summit] Statement and is truly prepared to discuss North Korea’s legitimate security concerns in order to establish a peaceful system in Northeast Asia, there is still a chance to resume the six-party talks," Morgulov noted. Unfortunately, in his words, "Washington is formally talking about its openness for dialogue with a broad agenda but in fact, they don’t have the courage to confirm these statements by taking practical steps to meet Pyongyang halfway."

In January 2003, North Korea announced its final withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it had been party to since 1985. Six-party talks on resolving the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula began in August 2003, involving Russia, the US, China, Japan and the two Koreas. A total of six rounds of talks took place before Pyongyang stated in April 2009 that it would be pointless to continue the negotiations.