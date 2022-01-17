NATO’s collective security principles to apply to outer space

BRUSSELS, January 17. /TASS/. NATO has decided to extend its collective defense principles to outer space, according to the NATO’s overarching Space Policy that was made public on Monday.

"At the 2021 Brussels Summit, Allies agreed that attacks to, from, or within space present a clear challenge to the security of the Alliance, the impact of which could threaten national and Euro-Atlantic prosperity, security, and stability, and could be as harmful to modern societies as a conventional attack. Such attacks could lead to the invocation of Article 5. A decision as to when such attacks would lead to the invocation of Article 5 would be taken by the North Atlantic Council on a case-by-case basis," the document reads.

According to the document, NATO plans to incorporate space into the system of collective security and defense. "Space is an inherently global environment and any conflict that extends into space has the potential to affect all users of space. Even in cases where NATO is not involved in conflict, Allies’ space systems could be affected," it says.

NATO pledges to carry out its activities in outer space within the framework of international law. "The free access, exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes is in the common interest of all nations. NATO and Allies will continue to carry out all activities in outer space in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter, in the interest of maintaining international peace and security and promoting international cooperation and understanding," the document reads.

Apart from that, according to the strategy, NATO has no plans to become an autonomous actor in outer space. "NATO is not aiming to become an autonomous space actor. NATO will seek to complement and add value to the work of Allies and to engage with other relevant international organisations," it says.

NATO’s space policy will be on the agenda of the Alliance’s summit in Madrid in June 2022.