Kazakhstan must reform its national security system — Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN, January 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan must reform its national security scheme, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Tuesday.

"I would like to particularly emphasize such strategic goal as cardinal re-organization of the entire system of national security. We will have to-organize the operation of our armed forces, law enforcement, national security agencies, foreign intelligence. All of them must work in coordination in the name of one goal: most efficient protection of our citizens, our constitutional order, and sovereignty under threat of any nature and scale," Tokayed told lawmakers.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan will establish new National Guard units in the region and reinforce the existing ones. The police Special Forces staff will be expanded. Besides, the border security service guidelines will be reviewed.