Over 60 people hurt in protests in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. More than 60 people have been injured in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent during mass riots, the Khabar-24 television channel reported on Friday, citing the city’s first deputy head, Shyngys Mukan.

"Sixty people were hurt in Shymkent during the riots. These reports were confirmed by first deputy akim (head of the city - TASS) Shyngys Mukan. Servicemen, policemen and city residents, who came to see what was going on on the central square, were taken to hospitals with various injuries," the TV channel said.

According to the local police, terrorists used firearms and tossed stones. According to records of open-street CCTV cameras, young men took weapons from a car, which reached the central square, and headed to the local administration building and a Metro shopping mall, which was later looted, the TV channel reported.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.