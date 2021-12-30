UN confirms NPT review conference postponed indefinitely

UNITED NATIONS, December 30. /TASS/. The UN review conference on the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation treaty (NPT), which was supposed to begin early next year, has been postponed without any new date defined yet, UN Secretary General Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told TASS Thursday.

Earlier, the media reported that the organizers postponed the conference again due to the coronavirus spread threat.

"According to the latest information, [the conference] has been postponed," Haq said, adding that the final decision was made Thursday morning.

The review conference on the NPT Treaty is held every five years. The tenth meeting was initially supposed to take place in 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was then supposed to take place between January 4 and 28, 2022.