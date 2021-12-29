Azerbaijan hands over 5 Armenian servicemen with Hungary’s mediation

BAKU, December 29. /TASS/. Azerbaijan handed over five Armenian servicemen detained on November 16 back to Armenia with Hungary’s meditation, Azerbaijan's State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons reported Wednesday.

"Led by the principles of humanism, on December 29, 2021, Azerbaijan handed over five Armenian servicemen to the Armenian side with Hungary’s mediation," the statement says.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has already confirmed the return of the five servicemen.

Besides, Baku handed over an Armenian citizen, who got lost and crossed into the Azerbaijani territory.

Previously on December 4 and 19, Azerbaijan also handed over 20 Armenian servicemen, captured during November 16 clashes.