MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Scientists of Russia’s Gamaleya Center found out that all samples taken from persons re-vaccinated with the Sputnik vaccine have neutralizing antibodies (NtAb) to the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, according to the vaccine’s official Twitter, which quited the study.

"We showed that all revaccinated individuals had NtAb to Omicron variant. Moreover, the NtAb level to Omicron variant in revaccinated sera are slightly higher than NtAb to B.1.1.1 in vaccinated sera," the study says.

Earlier, the center reported that Sputnik V induces robust neutralizing antibody response to the omicron variant, and protects against severe symptoms and hospitalization. The estimated efficiency of Sputnik V strengthened by Sputnik Light booster is said to be over 80%.