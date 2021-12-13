Transnistria’s Central Election Commission endorses presidential election results

CHISINAU, December 13. /TASS/. Transnistria’s Central Election Commission has endorsed the results of Sunday’s presidential elections.

"Vadim Krasnoselsky, who received 113,620 votes, or 79.42% (more than a half of votes), is recognized as Transnistria’s president elect," it said in a resolution posted on its website on Monday.

Under the document, the elections were recognized as valid.

The Central Election Commission also turned down complaints challenging the election results. Thus, the Central Elections Commission ruled that complaints about the absence of the ‘against all’ box in the ballot papers run counter to the electoral laws, which don not provide for such an option.

Earlier in the day, the Central Election Commission announced the voting results. Incumbent President Vadim Krasnoselsky was re-elected for his second office term with 79.4% of votes. His rival, Sergey Pynzar, a lawmaker from Grioriopol, won 11.8% of the vote. As many as 8.8% of ballot papers were recognized as invalid. The voter turnout was 35.2%

Earlier. the Moldovan government called on foreign partners not to send observers to the elections in Transnistria, saying that these elections are a threat to Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.