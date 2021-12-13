Russia files draft resolution on Sahel security, climate to UN Security Council — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 13. /TASS/. Russia, China and India introduced a draft resolution on Sahel security and climate problems to the UN Security Council, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said Monday.

"We aim to find solutions that feature a complex approach instead of encouraging attempts to shift responsibility. We recognize the presence of a complex entanglement of problems - including consequences of climate change, natural disasters, poverty, weakness of the local authorities, and terrorism threats - which put an unbearable burden on some regional countries, with specific peculiarities in each country. The Sahel region causes extreme concerns in the international community, as confirmed by the recent [Security] Council debates on December 9. The Council must work on other regions, as well. Guided by this approach specifically, Russia, together with China and India, introduced a draft Security Council resolution on aid for the Sahel region. Unlike the Irish and Nigerien projects, our one encompasses the entire palette of challenges, faced by the region," he said.

Nebenzya did not specify when the vote on this resolution will take place.

Earlier, Russia vetoed the draft resolution tying issues of climate and security together, introduced by Ireland and Niger. According to Nebenzya, security issues must be reviewed in complex, with consideration of specificities of particular regions, while automatic binding of climate and security is unacceptable.