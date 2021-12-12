US’ Blinken discusses Ukraine, Taiwan, pandemic with Australia’s Payne - statement

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation around Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as combating the Covid-19 pandemic with Foreign Minister of Australia Marise Payne, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said Sunday.

The two top diplomats spoke at the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Liverpool.

"They expressed concern over Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine and reiterated support for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues without resorting to threats or coercion and emphasized Taiwan’s important contributions to global health development," Price said in a statement.

The two officials "recommitted to our joint efforts in the region and to build back better from COVID-19. They also agreed on the importance of having a Senate-confirmed Ambassador in place in Canberra as soon as possible in light of the scope and scale of shared challenges we face," the spokesman added.