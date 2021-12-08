Putin hopes Greece will support Russia’s bid for Expo 2030

SOCHI, December 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects Greece will support Moscow’s bid to host the Expo 2030 exhibition.

"I expressed hope during talks that Greece will support the Moscow’s application to hold the World Universal Exhibition Expo 2030," the head of state said after talks with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Russia "is the standing participant of such exhibitions during as much as 170 years," the President said.

It was also agreed with the Greece’s Prime Minister "to provide all the possible support to development of tourism, taking into account that Greece, its historic sites, cultural and religious monuments and resorts are highly popular among Russians," Putin added.