U.S. is considering different ways to help Ukraine defend territory - Secretary of Defense

NEW YORK, December 5. /TASS/. The U.S. is considering different ways to help Ukraine defend its territory, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a forum sponsored by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. When asked if Washington plans to send American military advisors to Ukraine he replied:

"We will continue to look for different ways to help them be able to support their sovereign territory."

"You heard the President [Biden] say yesterday he is looking at a number of initiatives, so I don’t want to get out in front of my boss," he added.

Austin avoided answering the question of whether Washington believes that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is possible.

"It really raises our concern, we remain focused on this, we are certainly committed to helping Ukraine defend its sovereign territory," he said at a forum sponsored by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation on Saturday.