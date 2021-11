MINSK, November 25. / TASS /. The Iraqi Airways plane with some of the Iraqi migrants onboard took off from the Minsk airport to Erbil on Thursday, according to the airport’s departure board.

Earlier, the airport’s press service stated that an Airbus A320 designed for 180 passengers would follow this route.

Furthermore, the second flight is expected at the Minsk airport at about 01:15 a.m. local time (coincides with Moscow Time).