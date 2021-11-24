Putin worried by Kiev’s provocations on engagement line in Donbass — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with the Council of Europe’s President Charles Michel pointed to Kiev’s provocations on the engagement line in Donbass and the violations of Russian speakers’ rights, the Kremlin’s press service said after their telephone conversation.

"The Russian president voiced concern in connection with continuing provocations by the Ukrainian side, aimed at fanning tensions on the engagement line," the Kremlin’s press service said. Also, the Russian side stressed the importance of putting an end to Kiev’s policies of discrimination against the Russian-speaking population that violate Ukraine’s international obligations.

"During their exchange of opinions on the intra-Ukrainian conflict it was stressed that the Minsk package of measures had no alternatives as the basis for a settlement," the Russian presidential press service said.