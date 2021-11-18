No plans to restrict women from working in schools, says Taliban official

KABUL, November 18. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) does not plan to restrict women from working in schools, Nazar Mohammad Erfan, the Taliban-appointed press secretary for the Education Ministry, told TASS.

"We don't plan to restrict women from working in schools and impose related restrictions. Moreover, there is a plan that women will teach first to sixth graders, both boys and girls," he pointed out. "We believe that elementary school students need special patience and care that a male teacher cannot provide," the spokesman added.

According to Erfan, Islam pays much attention to women's rights and the Taliban intend to resolve issues related to female education and employment based on religious norms.

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August, the education process in schools was temporarily suspended and resumed on September 19, but only boys and male teachers were allowed to return to schools. Taliban Spokesman and Deputy Minister of Information and Culture in the Taliban's interim government Zabiullah Mujahid emphasized later that girls would also be permitted to go to school once preparations for the division of classes and the redistribution of teachers had been completed.