Aleksei Reznikov approved as new Minister of Defense of Ukraine

KIEV, November 4. /TASS/. The deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to appoint former Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Reznikov to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday.

Reznikov's candidacy was presented by President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky at the Verkhovna Rada meeting. According to the legislation, a minister appointed by the parliament, who was represented by the head of state, takes office immediately after the vote.

On Wednesday, Reznikov was dismissed from his post as Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories based on his application.