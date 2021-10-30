{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US Navy 6th Fleet dispatches Mount Whitney warship in waters of Black Sea for NATO drills

During the underway, Mount Whitney and the embarked staffs will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the Mediterranean and Black Seas

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. The US Navy’s 6th Fleet announced that it dispatched its flagship vessel, Mount Whitney, into the waters of the Black Sea for joint drills with NATO forces, according to a statement from the US fleet’s press office.

"US Sixth Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO - STRIKFORNATO [Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO] staff embarked SIXTHFLT [6th Fleet] command and control ship USS Mount Whitney LCC 20, Oct. 29, 2021," the statement reads.

"During the underway, Mount Whitney and the embarked staffs will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the Mediterranean and Black Seas, working together to ensure security and stability in the region," according to the statement.

"Operating and exercising together demonstrates NATO’s commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation in international waters for all nations," the statement added.

NATO warships periodically enter the Black Sea. In late January, the Russian Black Sea Fleet tracked the US Navy guided missile destroyers Porter and Donald Cook.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that the presence of warships in the Black Sea that belong to states outside of the region does not boost stability there. The US insists that it acts within the framework of the Montreux Convention that regulates the transit of naval ships through the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits while the drills run in international waters.

Russia’s ZALA latest drones already in use over Latin America, says UAV Latam spokesman
UAV Latam currently exploited four sets of Zala Aero complexes using them, in particular, to render services in the fuel and energy sector as well as in the agricultural sphere
Taimyr nuclear-powered icebreaker ready for Northern Sea Route winter season
The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian Arctic sector
Russia points to risks of escalation of tension in Syria - UN envoy
Russia is concerned over the reports about ongoing illegal airstrikes by the Israeli air forces at Syria’s territory, Dmitry Polyansky said
A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan
Some 86 students will take part in a one semester internship program in the framework of the project
Ukrainian forces seize village of Staromaryevka — Donetsk Republic
In the wake of the village's seizure by the Ukrainian forces, tensions have soared along the engagement line
Ukraine plays dangerous game with drones in Donbass - Russia’s UN ambassador
Vassily Nebenzia pointed out that the use of that warfare contradicts the Minsk accords
Soyuz carrier rocket with Progress MS-18 cargo spaceship blasted off from Baikonur
The spaceship is to deliver to the ISS 470 kilograms of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 40 kilograms of air and oxygen in containers, 1,509 kilograms of equipment and materials
No reaction from Paris, Berlin to Kiev’s threats of missile strike at Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Kiev’s remarks regarding a missile strike at Russia and an initiation of a full-scale military operation "cannot but cause concern"
Russian diplomat slams France’s policy towards militarization of social networks
France has almost officially adopted a course on the transformation of the auxiliary tools of ‘classic’ military propaganda into an independent type of weapon, Maria Zakharova pointed out
Dina Averina on winning streak taking 3rd gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
On Wednesday, Dina Averina won two gold medals in the women’s hoop exercise and in the women’s ball exercise
Facebook CEO announces company's name change to Meta
Fueled by name change news, Facebook stocks gain 2.75% to $8.6 per share during the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange
Attempts to settle Donbass conflict by force to result in incalculable tragedy — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Western countries’ incessant deliveries of armaments and ammunition to Ukraine bolstered Kiev’s confidence that the conflict in Donbass can be resolved with military means
Putin appoints Senator Lvova-Belova as children’s rights commissioner — decree
Maria Lvova-Belova replaced Anna Kuznetsova, who had become a member of the State Duma
Hainan's January-September tourism revenues grew 136.9% year-on-year
The province’s total revenue amounted to $16.7 billion
Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving
Many centuries ago the women of this people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing and embroidery
Of 80% vaccination target, 67.8% of Russians get first COVID shot — deputy PM
According to the latest data, the herd immunity rate is 45.7% in Russia
Hainan will invest $933 million in the construction of a ring road for tourists in 2021
More than 2.6 thousand people are currently involved in the construction of the road
Five Russian universities enter THE World Reputation Rankings 2022
The Lomonosov Moscow State University is ranked 38th
Hainan will launch 32 projects worth $62.9 billion in 2022
Some 24 of these projects will be implemented in the manufacturing sector
Hainan's foreign trade grew 60.4% in the first three quarters of 2021
The province's export grew 27.5% and up to 24.1 billion yuan over the period
Russian national Dunaev facing hacker charges, penalty of 60 years imprisonment in US
According to court documents, Vladimir Dunaev, 38, was a member of a transnational, cybercriminal organization that deployed a computer banking trojan and ransomware suite of malware known as "Trickbot"
Minsk knows names 400 Nazi SS members still alive who killed Belarusians during WWII
In April 2021, the Belarusian Prosecutor-General's Office launched a criminal case over the genocide of the Belarusian people during World War II
Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years
the parties also agreed upon the price formula and the audit of the debt accumulated by Moldovagaz
Polish PGNiG asks Gazprom to reduce gas prices under Yamal contract
On October 28, the company submitted a letter supplementing its earlier request to revise the price of gas supplied under the contract for sale of natural gas to Poland downwards
Press review: EU gas prices begin to fall and Putin calls to bolster ASEAN cooperation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 29th
Recognition of Taliban government in Afghanistan by Russia premature — Foreign Ministry
However, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Kabul's practical steps to meet the expectations of the international community might have an encouraging effect on the aforesaid processes
Crimea will never be Ukrainian again, with Scythian gold or without it — senator
According to the senator, if Kiev really believed that Crimea could be returned, it would have been much easier to allow the museum collection to return to the peninsula
Project 20380 latest corvette arrives at Russia’s Pacific coast for shipbuilders’ trials
Currently, the Russian Pacific Fleet operates the Project 20380 corvettes Sovershenniy, Gromky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov
Situation in southeastern Ukraine may deteriorate further — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stressed that the Ukrainian military was deliberately violating the additional measures to ensure the current ceasefire in the region that had been adopted in July 2020
Press review: Russia to send aid to Afghanistan and Turkish-made drones strike Donbass
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 28th
Russian orbital station may become prototype for new ISS — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Rogozin stated that Russia is ready to take part in international orbital station building projects
Lukashenko vows tough response by Minsk, Moscow to military build-up on Belarus’ borders
He pointed out that Poland was looking for excuses to move its armed forces closer to Belarusian borders
Russia detects record high of 40,096 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says
The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,159, this is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic
Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan
Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island
Russia’s Averina wins another gold at 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Earlier in the day, Dina Averina won gold in the women’s hoop exercise
Press review: Russia, Saudis to battle green agenda and NATO opens its arsenal to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 27th
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island
According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples also enjoy duty free shopping
Media: Number of new market participants in China’s Sanya up 65% in January-September
Sanya attracts around 24,100 businesses and 19,700 individual entrepreneurs
Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China
A special index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the extent to which the health of its residents is protected, the environment, and the overall health of the population
Russia is probing into reports Kiev used Turkish drone in Donbass — Lavrov
Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff confirmed that the military had for the first time used in Donbass a Bayraktar drone of Turkish manufacture
Russian, Finnish presidents discuss Russia-EU relations, Ukraine, Baltic security
The two leaders also considered the possibility of using the Saimaa canal on a greater scale
Russia’s Bulava ICBM invulnerable to any ABM systems — commander
One of the main advantages of the missile is that the Bulava is easy in its maintenance and can maneuver at its boost stage
Russia halts steam coal supplies to Ukraine to meet internal needs — Economy Ministry
Russian suppliers will deliver more than a half of all coal grades imported by Ukraine in November, considering that supplies of other coal grades continue, the Ministry said
Russian Foreign Ministry: Amsterdam court ruling on Scythian gold sets dangerous precedent
Such decision calls into question further prospects of inter-museum cooperation, the ministry's Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed
Potential foreign customers eye Russia’s cutting-edge Checkmate fighter
The Air Forces of many countries have the need for aircraft of this type, CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev noted
International Center of Seed Production opens in Hainan
The center’s opening ceremony took place on the soil of Yazhouvan Science City where this facility will be situated
Russia ready to supply combat aircraft to Peru
According to Alexander Mikheyev, Russia is also willing to upgrade Peru's warplanes
Media: Hainan National Park to be an important link in a new model of green development
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the protected rainforest area will be an important strategic factor which will considerably raise tourism standards
Moscow has no plans to discuss Russian laws with anyone — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the United States and its allies released a statement, in which they had criticized Russia over the use of the foreign agent media law
Nord Stream 2 certification can be extended — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian Deputy Minister Alexander Pankin stressed that the Nord Stream 2 is a purely economic project and nobody will benefit from obstructing it
