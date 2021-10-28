Russia calls on all Afghan forces to refrain from militant rhetoric, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS /. Russia urges all the ethnopolitical forces in Afghanistan to abandon militant rhetoric following the establishment of the Supreme Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday at a briefing.

"[The establishment of the Council] has been initiated by one of the leaders of the Islamic Society of Afghanistan Atta Muhammad Nur, Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, former Vice President of the country Younus Qanooni. We urge all ethnic and political forces to renounce belligerent rhetoric and strive to complete the national reconciliation process," the Russian diplomat noted.

Moscow also highlighted the demonstrations in Kabul amid the challenging socio-economic situation, in which the participants called on the global community to unblock the Afghan state reserves. "We expect that the appeal of these demonstrators <…> will not be ignored, the funds will be unfrozen, which will cover the population’s primary needs, first of all, to pay wages, maintain the national economy and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan," Zakharova stated.

On Friday, Atta Muhammad Nur, as well as leader of the Islamic Dawah Organization of Afghanistan party Abdurrab Rasul Sayyaf, published on their Facebook pages a declaration on establishing the Supreme Council of National Resistance of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The document indicated the intention to resist the Taliban (banned in Russia), including the use of the military. Furthermore, the politicians called on Afghans to prepare for long-term resistance and urged the Taliban to "end the violence against civilians and start a direct and constructive dialogue with the Council."

Meanwhile, the politicians thanked the global community for not recognizing the interim Cabinet, declared by the Taliban, and called for establishing a new and inclusive government in Afghanistan.