Finnish president to meet with Putin in Moscow on October 29 — presidential office

HELSINKI, October 25. /TASS/. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on October 29 to discuss both international and bilateral issues, the Finnish presidential office said on Monday.

"Niinisto will pay a working visit to Russia on October 29 and will meet with President Putin in Moscow. The presidents will hold official talks in the Kremlin. Along with Finnish-Russian relations, the agenda will include regional and international issues," it said.

The previous meeting between the two presidents took place in Finland in August 2019.

On September 17, Putin and Niinisto had a telephone conversation and discussed bilateral cooperation, the situation in Afghanistan and a number of other international issues. The Kremlin press service said back then that the presidents had agreed on further personal contacts and dialogue on various levels.