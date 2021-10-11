Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus journalist charged with inciting social hostility

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Gennady Mozheiko, a journalist of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper, has been charged with inciting racial, ethnic, religious or other social hostility or discord and insulting a representative of the authorities, the Komsomolskaya Pravda reported on Monday.

"On Monday, October 11, investigators officially brought charges against our colleague Gennady Mozheiko under two Criminal Code articles: inciting racial, ethnic, religious or other social hostility or discord (article 130) and insulting a representative of the authorities (article 369)," according to a press statement on the newspaper’s website.

According to the newspaper, charges were brought several hours before the expiration of the procedural term. Under Belarusian laws, charges are to be brought no later than ten days after the detention.

Mozheiko is being kept at a detention facility in the city of Zhodino. Any visits by lawyers or relatives are prohibited as he is being kept at a quarantine ward.

The Belarusian interior ministry reported earlier that Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus journalist Gennady Mozheiko had been detained in Belarus on October 1 upon arrival from Russia. Before that, Belarus’ ministry of information blocked access to the kp.by website.

In October 5, the Komsomolskaya Pravda said it had decided to close its office in Minsk.