US nuclear submarine collides with unknown object in Indo-Pacific

WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. US Navy nuclear submarine USS Connecticut collided with an unidentified object during diving in the Indo-Pacific Region, US Navy Pacific Fleet press service said in a statement Thursday.

"The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The safety of the crew remains the Navy’s top priority. There are no life threatening injuries," the statement says.

"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational. The extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine is being assessed," the press service said, adding that "the incident will be investigated."

According to Fox News, the incident happened in the South China Sea. The Connecticut did not collide with another submarine, the report says. The US submarine is reportedly returning to port on its own.