China hopes Czech Republic will reverse decision on Dukovany NPP regarding Russia, China

BEIJING, September 28. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities hope the government of the Czech Republic will revise its decision on the Dukovany nuclear power plant regarding Russia and China in accordance with the principles of fair market competition, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a briefing on Tuesday.

"We hope the Czech Republic will stick to the principles of market economy and fair competition," she said when asked about Beijing’s take on Czech President Milos Zeman’s endorsing the law barring Russian and Chinese enterprises from participating in the project.

China expects active actions on the formation "of non-discriminatory and transparent business environment" for foreign investors from the Czech government, the diplomat added.

Earlier, Zeman signed into law a bill barring Russian and Chinese companies from taking part in the construction and servicing of a new power unit at the Dukovany nuclear power plant in the south-east of the Czech Republic.