President describes migrant situation on Belarusian border as humanitarian disaster

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. The migrant situation on the Belarusian border can be described as a humanitarian disaster, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with the top officials of security, defense, and law enforcement agencies on Monday.

"Let's discuss what to do next. It's not acceptable to let people suffer. We provided them with clothes, food, and firewood, as well as with tents. However, they will freeze to death in the winter. These people came thousands of kilometers from the south. In short, there is a humanitarian disaster on the border," he pointed out, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

According to him, neighboring countries have declared a state of emergency "and allow no one to enter so that no one knows that people are dying."