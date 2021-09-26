ZDF exit poll shows Social Democrats' win in Bundestag elections

BERLIN, September 26. /TASS/. Germany's Social-Democratic Party is likely to emerge the winner in the parliamentary elections with 26% of the votes cast, as follows from an exit poll the television broadcaster ZDF made public immediately after the polling stations closed on Sunday evening. According to the same exit poll, the Christian-Democratic Union/Christian Social Union is likely to have 24%.

Another TV broadcaster, ARD, says the Social Democrats and the conservatives go neck in neck - 25%. All in all, six political parties have apparently qualified for taking seats in the 20th Bundestag: the Social-Democratic Party of Germany, the CDU/CSU, the Greens (14%-15%), the Free Democratic Party (11%-12%), the right-of-center populist Alternative for Germany (10%-11%) and the Left Party (approximately 5%).