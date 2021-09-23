Sanctions against Taliban isolate not only radicals but also Afghans, Geneva Call warns

TEHRAN, September 23./TASS/. Isolation of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) impedes the work of humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan and affects the situation of the Afghan people, Marie Lequin, Head of Eurasia Region at Geneva Call warned on Thursday.

The more sanctions that are put on the Taliban "the more we not only isolate the Taliban but the Afghan people," she told TASS.

"My fear is that the more we isolate people, the more they fall into despair, the more they go and flee the country," she stressed. "And they will come and bang on all the doors," Marie Lequin added.