UN won’t require proof of vaccination to attend GA

UNITED NATIONS, September 17. /TASS/. The United Nations will not require delegates to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the UNGA hall, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid said in a letter address to national permanent representatives obtained by TASS.

"In this regard, I would like to advise delegations that the honor system related to vaccination status, established during the 75th session and outlined in letters from the President of the General Assembly dated 21 May as well as 14 July 2021, remains in place for the 76th session, including the high-level week," the letter reads.

Earlier, Shahid sent out another letter noting that delegations would have to show proof of vaccination in accordance with the New York City requirements to enter the UNGA hall. However, only the vaccines approved by the US regulator are accepted in line with the rules set by the city authorities.