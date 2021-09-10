Residents of Afghanistan’s Panjshir Province may face humanitarian crisis — TV

TEHRAN, September 10. /TASS/. A humanitarian crisis and hunger are looming for the residents of Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir Province where a resistance was organized to counteract the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in the country, the TOLOnews TV channel reported on Friday.

According to its sources, following the beginning of military actions, the Taliban blocked roads to the province, there is no power or phone connection in the region. According to the sources, "Panjshir’s residents will encounter serious problems and a threat of hunger if the situation doesn’t change."

At the same time, the TV channel noted that Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the newly appointed minister of refugee affairs in the Taliban interim government vowed to begin "providing aid to displaced persons in Panjshir and other country’s regions."

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. The armed resistance against the Taliban in Panjshir Province is led by Ahmad Massoud.

On Monday, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid announced that the movement had established control over Panjshir. However, later the resistance forces refuted his words and announced that they intended to continue fighting. On Thursday, representative of the resistance fighters Ali Maisam Nazary in an interview with CNN stressed that the National Resistance Front was controlling up to 65% of Panjshir’s territory while the Taliban only managed to capture the main road.