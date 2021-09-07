Taliban cabinet optimal under present-day conditions — Afghan party leader

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The new government, announced by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) earlier on Tuesday, is the optimal variant for Afghanistan under the present-day conditions, Habib-ur-Rahman Hekmatyar, chief of the Hezb-e-Islami party headquarters, has told TASS.

"We can't expect better than that. We have Uzbek and Tajik members in this list, they are Talib. Maybe it looks inclusive for them," he said, adding that "the current setup is caretaker and acting."

"It was our advice to them (Taliban ) and it was needed," he continued. "During our meetings with Taliban delegation we advised them to make an acting setup as soon as possible, because there was sort of uncertainty in people, and there was vacuum of administration and power, and permanent setup might take more time for consultation."

He added that despite the government’s interim status, the Taliban-formed administration would "obviously have main power and role in both current acting and in future."

Hekmatyar said it was too early to speak about the possibility of elections in Afghanistan.

"I can't say right now that they will agree with election in future or not. If they find a way to stay in main power and election not disturb it, then they may go for it," he said.

As an example, he cited the political model of Iran, where "they only let presidential candidates who they select" and "their supreme leader <…> is always the main ruler."

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The Taliban could not form a government for two weeks due to "technical problems and preparations," as they claimed.

The Taliban unveiled its new government on Tuesday. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is named prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is appointed his deputy, his second deputy will be Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi. As was expected, Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada did not take any post in the new government.