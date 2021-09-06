Intensive clashes continue between resistance forces, Taliban in Panjshir

CAIRO, September 7. /TASS/. Intensive fighting continues in Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir Province which did not yield to the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in the country, a source close to the National Resistance Front in the region told TASS in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Since Sunday night, the positions of resistance fighters have been attacked by drones, so many of them had to retreat and leave for high-mountain areas. On Monday, intensive clashes continued and they have been underway until now," the source said, noting that the fighting is also underway in Andarab district in the neighboring Baghlan Province.

According to the source, due to the tense situation in the Panjshir Gorge and constant shelling on the part of the Taliban "the majority of local residents left their homes and went high into the mountains.".