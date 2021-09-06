US beginning to realize importance of dialogue on mutual concerns with Russia — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, September 6. /TASS/. Washington is beginning to recognize the need for mechanisms that allow discussions of mutual interests with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Thank God, Washington seems to begin to realize that is essential to create such systemic channels, systemic mechanisms that will enable [us] to express each other’s concerns and consider them, because, we too have issues with the Americans, and, in contrast to their complaints against us, we furnish factual information," he said.

He recalled that US President Joe Biden had highlighted the issue of interference in the work of America’s infrastructure facilities by alleged Russian hackers at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Geneva. Lavrov described the approach adhered to by Washington, which refused to foster dialogue with Moscow, as irresponsible.

"Our president recalled that we had offered Washington the chance to create stable channels of dialogue for years, including between the law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and on cybersecurity issues in order to make this work systematic," Lavrov said.

He added that the two countries’ positions in the arms control dialogue differed greatly.