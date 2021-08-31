Ukraine’s Zelensky, NASA chief hash over joint Ukraine-US space projects

KIEV, August 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who is currently paying a working visit to the US, has had a meeting with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to discuss joint space projects, Zelensky’s office reported on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with head of NASA Bill Nelson. <…> The parties discussed prospects for Ukrainian companies to take part in the Antares project, the Artemis Lunar exploration program as well as projects that can be joined by Ukraine," the statement reads.

Zelensky stressed that Kiev was interested in reviving its scientific and technical potential and views cooperation with NASA as a crucial component of the national space industry development. "Ukraine should once again become a space power. The exploration and use of space for peaceful means is an important component of the partnership between Ukraine and the US," the Ukrainian leader stressed.

The NASA chief accepted Zelensky’s invitation to visit Ukraine.