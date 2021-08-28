US destroys last CIA base in Afghanistan beyond Kabul airport - report

WASHINGTON, August 28. /TASS/. The US forces destroyed the last Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) base in Afghanistan beyond the Kabul Airport, The New York Times reported Saturday. According to the report, the base in question was codenamed the Eagle Base, and it was used to provide counter-terrorism training to Afghan security forces.

The US forces destroyed operational documents, computer hard drives and other important equipment in order to prevent it from falling into the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) movement’s hands. The demolition explosion took place several hours after the terror attack in Kabul airport Thursday, the report says, adding that the two events were not connected.

A CIA contractor disclosed that the demolition was a difficult task, as the base was designed to make it impossible to get in.

On August 26, two explosions carried out by suicide bombers, rocked the Kabul airport. According to the latest reports, about 200 people died in the explosions, including 13 US servicemen.