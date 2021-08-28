Great Britain finishes evacuation from Afghanistan - British ambassador

LONDON, 28 August. / TASS /. The British administration finished evacuating from Kabul its civilians, military personnel, as well as Afghani nationals who helped London during the multi-year military operation in Afghanistan, on Saturday, said Laurie Bristow, British Ambassador to the Republic

According to Bristow, its administration evacuated over 15,000 civilians and 1,000 military personnel from Afghanistan since August 13. "Since about August 13 we have brought about 15,000 people to safety, and about a 1,000 military, diplomatic, civilian personnel, who worked on Operating Pitting in Kabul. It's time to close this phase of the operation now, but we haven't forgotten the people who still need to leave. We will continue to do everything we can to help them. Nor have we forgotten the brave and decent people of Afghanistan. They deserve to live in peace and security," said in a video message from Kabul airport, posted on his Twitter page.

On Friday, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace admitted that the authorities will not be able to take out of the country everyone they would like. According to him, between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who helped the British and 100-150 British nationals will remain in Afghanistan. Some of them, according to Wallace, "remain of their own free will." Evacuation is scheduled to be completed by August 31.