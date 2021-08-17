Trilateral working group on Karabakh resumes work in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The trilateral working group on Nagorno-Karabakh (Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan) has resumed its work in Moscow. At Tuesday’s meeting, its representatives discussed transport links in the South Caucasus region and the implementation of agreements made between the three countries’ leaders, says a press release on the government website.

"At a meeting in Moscow on August 17, the parties considered prospects for the restoration of transport communications in the region of South Caucasus and discussed the course of further work carried out within the framework of the January 11, 2021, statement from the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia and the president of the Russian Federation," the press release said.

Taking part in the meeting were deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan - Alexei Overchuk, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides remain at their positions, and a number of districts, including the Kalbajar District, come under the control of Baku. Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On January 11, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Nagorno-Karabakh.