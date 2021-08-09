US introduces sanctions against Belaruskali, other companies

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. US authorities imposed sanctions on dozens of Belarusian companies, including the fertilizer producer Belaruskali, on the National Olympic Committee and the Investigative Committee of the country, and individuals, the US Department of the Treasury says on its website on Monday.

"The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 23 individuals and 21 entities," the Treasury said. "Today’s action represents the largest Belarus-related tranche of designations imposed by OFAC to date," the authority added.

Restrictions apply to defense, energy, transport, fertilizer and tobacco companies, including the New Oil Company Vostok registered in Russia.

At the same time, the US authorized certain financial operations with Belaruskali until December 8, the Department of the Treasury said in its release.

"All transactions and activities prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) of August 9, 2021 that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the wind down of transactions involving Belaruskali OAO, or any entity in which Belaruskali OAO owns, directly or indirectly, a 50% or greater interest, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 8, 2021," the Treasury said.