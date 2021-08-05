Russian diplomat slams US company’s cyberattack allegations against Moscow

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. New allegations about the Russian cyber threat, which have been put forward by a US company, are contrived, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We have seen a new batch of allegations against Russia emerge that concern cyberattacks. They are the result of the so-called investigation carried out by the California-based company RiskIQ," he said.

According to Bikantov, the US media and business community "maintain anti-Russian rhetoric despite what the country’s leadership says." "The US media should look for other interesting and relevant newsworthy topics because the alleged Russian cyber threat story has lost all meaning," the diplomat added.

Bikantov emphasized that RiskIQ had failed to specify the targets of the cyberattacks. "It is typical of the ‘highly likely’ pattern that we know so well, which was used to describe Russia’s alleged interference in various processes going on in the West," the Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman said. He emphasized that even US administration officials "keep saying that they don’t link attacks on US critical infrastructure to the Russian government."