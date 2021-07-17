Late president Jovenel Moise’s widow Martine returns to Haiti

HAVANA, July 18. /TASS/. Widow of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise Martine Moise returned to Haiti, local media reported Saturday.

Moise was reportedly met in the airport by Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph. According to the published photos, Moise wore a bulletproof vest, and her hand was bandaged.

The late president was mortally wounded during a July 7 attack on his residence. His spouse Martine also took a bullet, and was later evacuated to the US for medical treatment.

Claude Joseph urged the people to remain calm, claiming that the situation in security is under control. A total of 23 suspects, including at least 18 Colombians and two Haiti-born US citizens, have been apprehended over the assassination.