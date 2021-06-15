Biden leaves Brussels for Geneva to meet with Putin

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. American President Joe Biden departed for Geneva on Tuesday, where the summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is scheduled on June 16, the White House press pool reported.

The US leader’s plane departed from Brussels airport and headed toward Switzerland. According to the president’s schedule, it should arrive in Geneva at 16:15 local time (17:15 Moscow time). On Tuesday evening, Biden will also meet Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

As the official representative of Geneva Airport told TASS earlier, Swiss authorities have dispatched additional police and military units to ensure security.

The initiative to conduct the US-Russia summit in Geneva on June 16 came from Washington. According to the press service of the Russian head of state, the two leaders plan to discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.