Two Lithuanian diplomats declared personae non grata in Belarus

MISNK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarus has declared two Lithuanian diplomats personae non grata in response to Lithuania’s ungrounded decision to expel two Belarusian diplomats, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz said in a press statement on Friday.

"Following the principle of reciprocity, we were forced to take tit-for-tat measures today and declare two Lithuanian diplomats personae non grata for their activities that are incompatible with their diplomatic status. They were give seven days to leave Belarus," according to the document citied by BelTA agency.

Lithuania’s foreign ministry said earlier on Friday that two employees of the Belarussian embassy had been declared personae non grata for their activities incompatible with the diplomatic status.

"No matter how this fact would be interpreted in future, as a matter pf fact, this step will be remembered as an ungrounded initiative of the Lithuanian side," Glaz said.