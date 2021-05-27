White House informs Russia that Washington will not return to Treaty on Open Skies - report.
White House informs Russia that Washington will not return to Treaty on Open Skies
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine effective against Indian coronavirus strain, says expert
India’s health ministry reported in late March that a new coronavirus variant with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein had been detected in the country
Read more
First mission of Russia’s nuclear-powered space tug to take 50 months
The first flight has been scheduled for 2030
Read more
ISS Nauka module passes trials, permission for launch granted — Roscosmos
The Nauka module is designed for the Russian program of scientific and applied researches and experiments
Read more
Belavia turns plane back after France cancels flight plan to Barcelona citing PM’s order
The company noted that this information was conveyed to the pilot during its climb by Polish air traffic control
Read more
Protasevich giving testimony on sponsors of subversive activity in Belarus, says KGB chief
The KGB chief Ivan Tertel stated that Roman Protasevich fought as a mercenary in the Azov battalion in Ukraine
Read more
Lukashenko warns armed conflict in Belarus may trigger WW3
The president urged foreign powers to put a stop to their efforts to destabilize the situation in Belarus
Read more
Belavia cancels all flights to Ukraine
Passengers who purchased tickets for the specified dates will be able to refund them or change the date
Read more
No reason for West to be shocked by Ryanair flight incident, Russian diplomat says
"The blood and suffering of millions of people across the world have yanked the pedestal from under Western demagogues, from where they have been preaching," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
State Duma deputy speaker says Polish president's remarks about Russia immoral
Irina Yarovaya stressed that Andrzej Duda's ideas of what was normal "are strongly distorted from the standpoint of universal human morality and historical truth"
Read more
Kremlin sees no reset after Russia-US summit, but says its role shouldn’t be played down
Putin not to raise topic of sanctions at meeting with Biden, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes
Read more
Russia ready to supply Sputnik V vaccine to Saudi Arabia after registration
At the intergovernmental commission's videoconference meeting, Alexander Novak commented on the registration of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia and the economic cooperation between the two countries
Read more
Russian MP slams idea on Nord Stream 2 sanctions over Minsk as Russophobic nonsense
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the parliament that London would consider a proposal on imposing restrictions against two gas pipelines in the wake of the incident with the Ryanair jet
Read more
Press review: Geneva set to host Putin-Biden summit and Russia flexes air power muscle
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 26th
Read more
Russian embassy representative meets with Russian national Sapega detained in Minsk
The Russian embassy continues to take all measures to support Sapega
Read more
US builds up military activity in Ukraine and Black Sea, says Lavrov
As the Russian foreign minister recalled, seven joint military drills of the Ukrainian army with NATO countries are scheduled to take place on Ukraine’s territory in 2021
Read more
Brussels bars Belarusian airlines from flights to EU at summit
This decision does not enter into effect yet and needs to be approved by the Council at the level of ministers
Read more
Moscow finds Polish president's latest statements about Russia intolerable — Peskov
"We find it very regrettable that hatred towards our country blinds the eyes of some Polish politicians, including the president", Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Minsk demands all Latvian embassy workers leave Belarus
A note of protest has been handed to the ambassador
Read more
EU flights and transit ban. What Minsk may face after Ryanair plane landing
The recent incident of Ryanair emergency landing in Minsk might cause a transit ban on the part of the West
Read more
Japanese fishing vessel collides with Russian ship, three dead — rescuers
Three Japanese fishermen were killed and three injured
Read more
Mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 should not be introduced, Putin says
The citizens should realize this necessity on their own, Russian President added
Read more
Program of human flights to Moon with Angara rockets to cost over $5 bln, says Roscosmos
This program envisages using a lighter version of the Oryol spacecraft called Orlyonok; the relevant subprogram has been designed and will be submitted to the Russian government in June
Read more
Nord Stream 2 almost ready, sanctions against it would be counterproductive — Biden
The US leader said he opposed the project from the very beginning, but the pipeline was "almost completed" when he took office
Read more
Merkel says will be glad if Putin and Biden meet in person
The Chancellor said that "people may have opposite opinions and, despite this, they can speak and meet with each other"
Read more
Russian Tu-22M3 bombers perform flights over Mediterranean from Hmeymim airbase
The pilots gained the practical skills of fulfilling tasks in new geographical areas
Read more
Russian Navy’s latest nuclear-powered sub to test-deploy to sea for first time
In June, the up-to-date nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Oleg will be tested on the float
Read more
Air France: Paris-Moscow flight cancelled over Russia’s refusal to approve Belarus bypass
Air France noted that they had offered passengers to choose a new travel date or to get a refund for the cancelled flight
Read more
US to take measures after incident with jet in Belarus, Biden says
Biden condemned the incident with a Ryanair jet and the detention of Roman Protasevich, describing this as a direct affront to international norms
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V is likely to be approved in Europe by late June - Malta’s top diplomat
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by about 60 countries, home to over 1.5 bln people
Read more
Japan’s coast guard may detain Russia’s Amur vessel
Earlier, the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo informed TASS that the captain of Amur is cooperating with the investigators of the ship's collision voluntarily
Read more
Belarusian coup attempt likely involved US intelligence agencies, says Lavrov
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on April 17 that opposition activist Grigory Kostusev, political scientist Alexander Feduta and lawyer Yuri Zenkovich had plotted a coup and an assassination attempt on him and his sons
Read more
Press review: Minsk’s forced plane landing triggers EU and Russia unveils its nukes count
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 25th
Read more
Belarusian opposition blogger Protasevich giving confession - TV
A co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel said, that he continues to cooperate with the investigation
Read more
Czech embassy in Moscow to lay off 79 Russian employees
Earlier, Russia and the Czech Republic agreed on bringing to parity the number of their staff in diplomatic missions in both countries’ capitals
Read more
Hamas denies its role in incident with Ryanair jet
Palestinian radical movement denies accusations in involvement to Ryanair bomb threat
Read more
Russia will respond toughly to possible UK sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that statements about possible British sanctions in connection with the Ryanair incident did not come as a surprise
Read more
Russia issues demarche following flag swap incident in Riga, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented that "this constitutes blatant disrespect for Russia’s state symbols"
Read more
Russia rejects request by Austrian Airlines to fly to Moscow bypassing Belarus
Austrian Airlines was forced to cancel today's flight from Vienna to Moscow
Read more
Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin
The Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of trials, the Russian leader added
Read more