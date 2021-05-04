Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region bordering Tajikistan to receive special status

BISHKEK, May 4. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s Batken Region, where a border conflict with Tajikistan took place, will receive a special status in the near future, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov said on Tuesday during a visit to the region.

"I have signed and sent the corresponding decision for the consideration of parliament. As soon as it is approved, the Batken Region will receive a special status, which includes tax preferences as well," the PM’s press service quotes him as saying.

The draft law on the status of the Batken Region says that the local government bodies will be given special powers to coordinate the activity of local institutions and cooperate with the law enforcement.