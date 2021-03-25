Special vehicle brought to downtown Minsk due to opposition’s ‘Freedom Day’ rally

MINSK, March 25. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement forces took control over downtown Minsk due to the opposition’s "Freedom Day" Thursday.

Buses with riot police are parked on streets adjacent to the Independence Avenue. A large number of special vehicles, water cannons, army trucks with soldiers and trucks with barbed wire are parked near the Independence Palace - President Lukashenko’s residence. Police officers also patrol the State Flag Square. Witnesses report police movement in other parts of the city.

Earlier, Minsk authorities denied permission to hold the March 25 rally, dedicated to the 103th anniversary of the Belarusian People’s Republic, which the opposition celebrates every year as the "Freedom Day." Besides, the police repeatedly warned of responsibility for participation in unauthorized mass events.

The opposition stated its plans to resume centralized protests this spring, with the first one timed to the "Freedom Day." Earlier, law enforcement officers apprehended the United Civic Party leader Nikolay Kozlov, Social-Democratic Party leader Igor Borisov and the Young Front organization leader Denis Urbanovich.

Protests in Belarus continued since August 9 Presidential Elections. According to the Central Electoral Commission, Alexander Lukashenko won the elections with a landslide, followed by opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who refused to recognize the outcome and left the country. The largest protests took place immediately after the outcome was announced, which initially led to clashes with the police. Minor protests continue even now, but the opposition urges to restore large-scale rallies and marches this spring.