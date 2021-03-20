Montenegro hopes to resume flights to Russia by summer season

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Montenegro expects the epidemiological situation to allow resuming flights to Russia roughly within a month and a half, State Secretary for Tourism of the Ministry of Economic Development Ivana Djurovic said in an interview with TASS.

Montenegro opened borders for Russian citizens’ entry last August, though direct flights between the countries have not been resumed since then.

"We'd most like if particularly direct flights are resumed as soon as possible and hopefully there will be full-fledged conditions for tourism within a month and a half," she said when asked about the time of resuming air service.

Montenegro plans to attract tourists by low prices and high-quality services this summer, Djurovic added. "Special programs for foreign tourists are expected with high-quality services at favorable prices," she noted.