Global COVID-19 cases on the rise for four weeks in a row, says WHO

GENEVA, March 19. /TASS/. The number of global COVID-19 cases is on the rise for four weeks in a row after six weeks of decline in January and February, which is worrying, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during Friday’s briefing.

"After six weeks of declining COVID-19 cases in January and February, we are now on track for a fourth consecutive week of increasing cases. For the moment, the number of deaths is still declining, but at a slower rate," he said.

"COVID-19 cases are increasing in most regions. These are worrying trends as we continue to see the impact of variants, opening up of societies, and inequitable vaccine rollout," the WHO chief added.