DONETSK, January 14. /TASS/. The M982 Excalibur guided artillery shells are potentially the most dangerous part of the US military aid to Ukraine, and must be destroyed while still at warehouses, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Militia has told TASS.

The Pentagon announced on January 6 that it was allocating the new package of military aid to Kiev, worth over 3 billion. It would include 500 M982 Excalibur GPS-guided artillery shells.

"This is probably the most dangerous part of the delivery. These munitions are equipped with a seeker and can adjust their flight path upon approaching the target. They are GPS-and intertial-guided," DPR People’s Militia spokesperson said.

"There can be only one countermeasure - effective counter-battery activities, with strikes at warehouses where those munitions are stored and at vehicles transporting them to launchers. They must be prevented from ever being delivered to firing positions," he added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the Donbass republics, he made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead planning to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and shipping weapons and military vehicles to Kiev already worth tens of billions of dollars at this point.

According to Pentagon assessments, since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the US has already allocated over $24.2 billion in military aid to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have pointed out the danger Western weapons to Ukraine spreading to other regions. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov warned that the Western militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security.