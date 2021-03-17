US to impose sanctions following intelligence report’s conclusions

WASHINGTON, March 17. /TASS/. The US authorities will impose sanctions on the basis of the intelligence community assessment on foreign threats to the 2020 US federal elections, published on Tuesday, the document says.

The unclassified version of the document, dated March 10, says that in line with the US legislation "the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, will impose appropriate sanctions for activities determined to constitute foreign interference in a US election."

Among other things, the US intelligence report claims that the Russian authorities allegedly attempted to denigrate incumbent president Joe Biden and his Democratic Party during last year’s election campaign.

However, the US intelligence registered no attempts of foreign interference into the technical aspects of the 2020 federal elections in the United States, according to the report.

"We have no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 US elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results," the report says.

"Some foreign actors, such as Iran and Russia, spread false or inflated claims about alleged compromises of voting systems to undermine public confidence in election processes and results," it says.

On many occasions, both Russia and Iran strongly rejected Washington’s claims of alleged interference into the US electoral process.